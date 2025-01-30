Who's Playing

S. Dak. State Jackrabbits @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: S. Dak. State 14-8, N. Dak. State 16-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the N. Dak. State Bison and the S. Dak. State Jackrabbits are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Scheels Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Bison come in on five and the Jackrabbits on four.

N. Dak. State is headed into Thursday's contest after beating the impressive 160-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against North Dakota. N. Dak. State walked away with an 87-82 victory over North Dakota on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

N. Dak. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as North Dakota only posted nine.

Meanwhile, S. Dak. State made easy work of South Dakota on Saturday and carried off a 90-71 win. The Jackrabbits have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 19 points or more this season.

N. Dak. State has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-6 record this season. As for S. Dak. State, their victory was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Dak. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.5 points per game. However, it's not like S. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, N. Dak. State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-4 against the spread).

Odds

N. Dak. State is a 3-point favorite against S. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

S. Dak. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Dak. State.