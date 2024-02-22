Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: St. Thomas 17-10, N. Dak. State 13-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the St. Thomas Tommies and the N. Dak. State Bison are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Scheels Center. St. Thomas will be strutting in after a win while the Bison will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though St. Thomas has not done well against the Coyotes recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Tommies sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 83-80 win over the Coyotes.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, N. Dak. State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 77-71 to the Pioneers.

The Tommies are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Bison, they now have a losing record at 13-14.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. Thomas just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. Thomas beat the Bison 79-66 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Thomas since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against St. Thomas.

  • Jan 25, 2024 - St. Thomas 79 vs. N. Dak. State 66
  • Feb 23, 2023 - N. Dak. State 73 vs. St. Thomas 64
  • Dec 21, 2022 - St. Thomas 78 vs. N. Dak. State 68
  • Feb 12, 2022 - N. Dak. State 75 vs. St. Thomas 64
  • Jan 25, 2022 - N. Dak. State 77 vs. St. Thomas 56