Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: St. Thomas 17-10, N. Dak. State 13-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the St. Thomas Tommies and the N. Dak. State Bison are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Scheels Center. St. Thomas will be strutting in after a win while the Bison will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though St. Thomas has not done well against the Coyotes recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Tommies sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 83-80 win over the Coyotes.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, N. Dak. State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 77-71 to the Pioneers.

The Tommies are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Bison, they now have a losing record at 13-14.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. Thomas just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. Thomas beat the Bison 79-66 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Thomas since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against St. Thomas.