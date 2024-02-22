Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: St. Thomas 17-10, N. Dak. State 13-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the St. Thomas Tommies and the N. Dak. State Bison are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Scheels Center. N. Dak. State does have the home-court advantage, but St. Thomas is expected to win by two points.

Even though St. Thomas has not done well against the Coyotes recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Tommies sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 83-80 win over the Coyotes.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, N. Dak. State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 77-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pioneers.

The Tommies have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-10 record this season. As for the Bison, they now have a losing record at 13-14.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. Thomas just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. Thomas was able to grind out a solid win over the Bison in their previous matchup back in January, winning 79-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Thomas since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

St. Thomas is a slight 2-point favorite against N. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against St. Thomas.