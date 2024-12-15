Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-6, N. Dak. State 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Dak. State Bison and the Western Michigan Broncos will compete for holiday cheer at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Scheels Center. The Bison will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

N. Dak. State will head into Friday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 29-point they dealt Wisconsin-Stout on Friday. N. Dak. State took their game with ease, bagging a 91-62 win over Wisconsin-Stout. With the Bison ahead 55-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

N. Dak. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wisconsin-Stout only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan came up short against St. Thomas on Friday and fell 77-71. The over/under was set at 147.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by JaVaughn Hannah, who went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points. Chansey Willis Jr, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from long range.

N. Dak. State is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for Western Michigan, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 3-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: N. Dak. State has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 40.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Western Michigan, though, as they've only made 29.8% of their threes this season. Given N. Dak. State's sizable advantage in that area, Western Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, N. Dak. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep N. Dak. State in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread this season.

Odds

N. Dak. State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Dak. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.