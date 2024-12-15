Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-6, N. Dak. State 9-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center -- Fargo, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Dak. State Bison and the Western Michigan Broncos will compete for holiday cheer at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Scheels Center. The Bison will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

N. Dak. State will head into Friday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 29-point they dealt Wisconsin-Stout on Friday. N. Dak. State took their game with ease, bagging a 91-62 win over Wisconsin-Stout. With the Bison ahead 55-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

N. Dak. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wisconsin-Stout only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan came up short against St. Thomas on Friday and fell 77-71. The over/under was set at 147.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by JaVaughn Hannah, who went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points. Chansey Willis Jr, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from long range.

N. Dak. State is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for Western Michigan, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 3-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: N. Dak. State has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 40.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Western Michigan, though, as they've only made 29.8% of their threes this season. Given N. Dak. State's sizable advantage in that area, Western Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Dak. State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Western Michigan in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with an 80-76 victory. Will N. Dak. State repeat their success, or does Western Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Dak. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.