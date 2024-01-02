Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Akron 8-4, N. Illinois 6-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Akron Zips and the N. Illinois Huskies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Akron unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 62-61 to the Bonnies. Akron didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Akron saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Enrique Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Freeman is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but N. Illinois and Iowa didn't disappoint and broke past the 166 point over/under on Friday. The Huskies were completely outmatched by the Hawkeyes on the road and fell 103-74. N. Illinois has struggled against Iowa recently, as their contest on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

David Coit put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 2 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Zips' defeat dropped their record down to 8-4. As for the Huskies, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-6 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Akron hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Akron took their win against N. Illinois in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 76-51. The rematch might be a little tougher for Akron since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Akron has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.