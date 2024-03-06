Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Central Michigan after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 32-28 lead against N. Illinois.

If Central Michigan keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-13 in no time. On the other hand, N. Illinois will have to make due with a 10-20 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Central Michigan 16-13, N. Illinois 10-19

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Illinois will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid American battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Huskies couldn't handle the Zips and fell 80-73. N. Illinois has struggled against Akron recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Kent State on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 79-73 to the Golden Flashes. Central Michigan just can't catch a break and has now endured three losses in a row.

The Huskies have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-19 record this season. As for the Chippewas, their loss dropped their record down to 16-13.

While both teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward, Central Michigan is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking N. Illinois against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs at home.

N. Illinois came up short against Central Michigan in their previous matchup back in January, falling 84-77. Will N. Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Central Michigan is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Huskies as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

N. Illinois and Central Michigan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.