N. Iowa Panthers @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: N. Iowa 5-7, N. Illinois 6-4

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

N. Iowa has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the N. Illinois Huskies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Convocation Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

N. Iowa scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 100-82 victory over the Braves. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 118 points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead N. Iowa to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nate Heise, who scored 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tytan Anderson, who scored 22 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 92-48 victory over the Crimson Wave. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 58-17.

The Panthers pushed their record up to 5-7 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 6-4.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've made 48.6% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Iowa was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Illinois in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 83-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Iowa since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

N. Iowa has won both of the games they've played against N. Illinois in the last 4 years.