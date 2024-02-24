Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Ohio 14-12, N. Illinois 9-17

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ohio and the Huskies are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. N. Illinois took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Ohio, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Bobcats were able to grind out a solid victory over the Golden Flashes, taking the game 63-57.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Illinois on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-63 to the Cardinals. N. Illinois has not had much luck with the Cardinals recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Bobcats pushed their record up to 14-12 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for the Huskies, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 13 of their last 16 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-17 record this season.

Ohio beat the Huskies 78-66 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ohio since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Illinois and Ohio both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.