Toledo Rockets @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Toledo 11-7, N. Illinois 6-11

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Toledo Rockets and the N. Illinois Huskies are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 23rd at Convocation Center. N. Illinois does have the home-court advantage, but Toledo is expected to win by 5.5 points.

After a string of five wins, Toledo's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They fell just short of the Chippewas by a score of 65-62. Toledo didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Dante Maddox Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 83-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Flashes.

The Rockets' defeat dropped their record down to 11-7. As for the Huskies, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Toledo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Toledo strolled past N. Illinois when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a score of 84-67. Does Toledo have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Illinois turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Toledo is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

Toledo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.