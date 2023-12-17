Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between N. Iowa and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Alcorn State 62-41.

N. Iowa has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-9, N. Iowa 4-7

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for N. Iowa. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Alcorn State Braves at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McLeod Center. N. Iowa will be strutting in after a victory while Alcorn State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Tuesday, everything went the Panthers' way against the Panthers as the Panthers made off with a 74-55 win.

N. Iowa can attribute much of their success to Nate Heise, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Tytan Anderson was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their eighth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Braves lost to the Terrapins, and the Braves lost bad. The score wound up at 105-65. Alcorn State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Panthers' victory bumped their record up to 4-7. As for the Braves, their defeat was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 1-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: N. Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their shots per game this season. Given N. Iowa's sizeable advantage in that area, Alcorn State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for N. Iowa against Alcorn State in their previous matchup back in November of 2017 as the team secured a 73-45 victory. Does N. Iowa have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alcorn State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

N. Iowa is a big 17.5-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

N. Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.