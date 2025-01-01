Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Belmont 9-4, N. Iowa 8-5

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the N. Iowa Panthers and the Belmont Bruins are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McLeod Center. The Panthers will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Sunday, N. Iowa was able to grind out a solid victory over S. Illinois, taking the game 78-67.

N. Iowa got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tytan Anderson out in front who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Anderson also posted a 85.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Jacob Hutson was another key player, going 7 for 10 en route to 20 points.

Meanwhile, after some red-hot attacks on offense in their last six contests, Belmont finally fizzled out on Sunday. They suffered a bruising 65-46 loss at the hands of Drake. The match marked the Bruins' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Belmont's defeat came about despite a quality game from Sam Orme, who scored 11 points. Orme had some trouble finding his footing against UC Irvine two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

N. Iowa has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-5 record this season. As for Belmont, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 9-4.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Iowa just can't miss this season, having nailed 52.3% of their field goals per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like Belmont struggles in that department as they've drained 47.8% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, N. Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

N. Iowa is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Belmont has won 3 out of their last 5 games against N. Iowa.