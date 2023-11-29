Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Belmont 4-3, N. Iowa 2-4

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins' road trip will continue as they head out to face the N. Iowa Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at McLeod Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, the Bruins beat the Leopards 79-69. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 148 point over/under.

Belmont got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Cade Tyson out in front who scored 19 points along with 3 steals. Malik Dia was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, N. Iowa's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. Everything went their way against the Cardinal as the Panthers made off with a 73-51 win.

Nate Heise was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Bruins now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Panthers, their victory bumped their record up to 2-4.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Belmont have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Belmont was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Iowa in their previous matchup back in February, winning 83-75. Will Belmont repeat their success, or does N. Iowa have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Belmont has won both of the games they've played against N. Iowa.