Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, N. Iowa looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Prairie View 38-23.

If N. Iowa keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-7 in no time. On the other hand, Prairie View will have to make due with a 4-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Prairie View 4-4, N. Iowa 3-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Iowa Panthers will be playing at home against the Prairie View Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McLeod Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Panthers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 84-80 to the Rockets.

Despite the defeat, N. Iowa got a solid performance out of Bowen Born, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 1 assists. That's the first time this season that Born scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Jacob Hutson, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Prairie View was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They took a serious blow against the Cyclones, falling 107-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Prairie View has scored all season.

The Panthers' defeat was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-7. As for the Panthers, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 4-4.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: N. Iowa just can't miss this season, having made 46.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've only made 39.2% of their shots per game this season. Given N. Iowa's sizeable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, N. Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on N. Iowa: they have a less-than-stellar 2-7 record against the spread this season.

Odds

N. Iowa is a big 13-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

