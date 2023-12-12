Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Prairie View 4-4, N. Iowa 3-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Prairie View Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the N. Iowa Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 12th at McLeod Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Prairie View was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with Iowa State but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Panthers took a serious blow against the Cyclones on Sunday, falling 107-56. Prairie View found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.2% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 84-80 to the Rockets.

Bowen Born put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 1 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jacob Hutson, who scored 12 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 4-4. As for the Panthers, they bumped their record down to 3-7 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Tuesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Prairie View have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.