Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between N. Iowa and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Valparaiso 38-21.

If N. Iowa keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-13 in no time. On the other hand, Valparaiso will have to make due with a 6-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Valparaiso 6-23, N. Iowa 16-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLeod Center -- Cedar Falls, Iowa

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

Valparaiso has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the N. Iowa Panthers will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McLeod Center. Valparaiso has now lost ten straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 20.

Last Saturday, the Beacons came up short against the Racers and fell 80-68. Valparaiso has not had much luck with the Racers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Valparaiso's loss came about despite a quality game from Cooper Schwieger, who scored 26 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Schwieger has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Panthers earned a 91-77 win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Among those leading the charge was Tytan Anderson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 18 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games. Nate Heise was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Beacons have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-23 record this season. As for the Panthers, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-13.

While only N. Iowa took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for N. Iowa, as the team is favored by a full 15.5 points. This contest will be Valparaiso's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Valparaiso might still be hurting after the devastating 86-67 defeat they got from the Panthers when the teams last played two weeks ago. Can Valparaiso avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Iowa is a big 15.5-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

N. Iowa has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Valparaiso.