Who's Playing
Albany Great Danes @ N.J. Tech Highlanders
Current Records: Albany 8-7, N.J. Tech 4-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
N.J. Tech is 1-7 against Albany since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Wellness and Events Center. Albany took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N.J. Tech, who comes in off a win.
N.J. Tech fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They strolled past the Bears with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 69-53.
Meanwhile, the Great Danes opened the new year with a less-than-successful 76-71 loss to the Crimson.
The Highlanders' victory bumped their record up to 4-8. As for the Great Danes, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.
N.J. Tech came up short against Albany in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 82-68. Will N.J. Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Albany has won 7 out of their last 8 games against N.J. Tech.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Albany 82 vs. N.J. Tech 68
- Jan 14, 2023 - N.J. Tech 74 vs. Albany 67
- Jan 29, 2022 - Albany 64 vs. N.J. Tech 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Albany 71 vs. N.J. Tech 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Albany 76 vs. N.J. Tech 66
- Jan 17, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. N.J. Tech 71
- Jan 16, 2021 - Albany 83 vs. N.J. Tech 75
- Nov 27, 2015 - Albany 74 vs. N.J. Tech 73