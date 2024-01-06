Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Albany 8-7, N.J. Tech 4-8

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

N.J. Tech is 1-7 against Albany since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Wellness and Events Center. Albany took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on N.J. Tech, who comes in off a win.

N.J. Tech fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They strolled past the Bears with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 69-53.

Meanwhile, the Great Danes opened the new year with a less-than-successful 76-71 loss to the Crimson.

The Highlanders' victory bumped their record up to 4-8. As for the Great Danes, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.

N.J. Tech came up short against Albany in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 82-68. Will N.J. Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Albany has won 7 out of their last 8 games against N.J. Tech.