Halftime Report

Binghamton is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 32-28 lead against N.J. Tech.

If Binghamton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-13 in no time. On the other hand, N.J. Tech will have to make due with a 7-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Binghamton 11-13, N.J. Tech 7-16

How To Watch

What to Know

N.J. Tech will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Wellness and Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.8% worse than the opposition, a fact N.J. Tech found out the hard way on Thursday. They suffered a grim 83-58 defeat to the Great Danes. N.J. Tech has struggled against the Great Danes recently, as their contest on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Binghamton last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 89-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Retrievers. Binghamton has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Highlanders' defeat dropped their record down to 7-16. As for the Bearcats, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-13 record this season.

N.J. Tech came up short against the Bearcats when the teams last played on February 1st, falling 75-66. Will N.J. Tech have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Binghamton is a slight 2-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Binghamton has won 7 out of their last 9 games against N.J. Tech.