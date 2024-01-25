Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Bryant 12-7, N.J. Tech 4-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the Bryant Bulldogs and the N.J. Tech Highlanders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at Wellness and Events Center. N.J. Tech is crawling into this matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Bryant will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Bryant and Albany didn't disappoint and broke past the 165 point over/under on Saturday. The Bulldogs came out on top against the Great Danes by a score of 98-89. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders couldn't handle the Black Bears on Saturday and fell 70-64. The over/under was set at 133.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Bulldogs have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Highlanders, their defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 4-13.

As for their game on Thursday, Bryant is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Bryant won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, slipping by N.J. Tech 79-78. Will Bryant repeat their success, or does N.J. Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bryant is a big 8.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Bryant has won both of the games they've played against N.J. Tech in the last year.