Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Delaware State 1-3, N.J. Tech 0-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets will head out on the road to face off against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Wellness and Events Center. N.J. Tech took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Delaware State, who comes in off a win.

Delaware State's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 62-54.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 87-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. N.J. Tech found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The Hornets' win bumped their record up to 1-3. As for the Highlanders, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.