Navy Midshipmen @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Navy 3-6, N.J. Tech 1-9

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen's road trip will continue as they head out to face the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The experts predicted Navy would be headed in after a victory, but Maine made sure that didn't happen. Navy took a 71-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of Maine on Sunday.

Navy's defeat came about despite a quality game from Aidan Kehoe, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kehoe's performance made up for a slower match against Elon on Saturday.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They fell 67-56 to Seton Hall on Wednesday. The Highlanders have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tariq Francis, who earned 23 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, N.J. Tech struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Navy's loss dropped their record down to 3-6. As for N.J. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-9.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Navy has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Navy's sizable advantage in that area, N.J. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.