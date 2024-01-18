Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: New Hamp. 9-7, N.J. Tech 4-11

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the N.J. Tech Highlanders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Wellness and Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored New Hamp. on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 89-74 fall against the Bulldogs. New Hamp. found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 76-55 walloping at the hands of the Catamounts. N.J. Tech has struggled against Vermont recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The Wildcats have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-7 record this season. As for the Highlanders, they bumped their record down to 4-11 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

New Hamp. won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in February of 2023, slipping by N.J. Tech 59-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

New Hamp. has won 3 out of their last 4 games against N.J. Tech.