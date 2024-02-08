Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Vermont 18-5, N.J. Tech 5-15

What to Know

Vermont has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N.J. Tech Highlanders will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wellness and Events Center. Vermont's defense has only allowed 63.1 points per game this season, so the Highlanders' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Saturday, the Catamounts were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bearcats, taking the game 62-49.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders came up short against the Bearcats on Thursday and fell 75-66. N.J. Tech has not had much luck with the Bearcats recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season. As for the Highlanders, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-15 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Vermont just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've only made 39.3% of their shots this season. Given Vermont's sizable advantage in that area, the Highlanders will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Vermont shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 12 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 9-12 ATS record.

Odds

Vermont is a big 12-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

Vermont has won 8 out of their last 9 games against N.J. Tech.