Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-5, N. Kentucky 1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will face off against the N. Kentucky Norse at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Truist Arena. The Knights are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Bellarmine is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Midway to the tune of 101-60 on Tuesday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-27.

Bellarmine was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for N. Kentucky, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 79-64 loss to Charleston on Wednesday.

Despite their defeat, N. Kentucky saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sam Vinson, who posted 21 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Vinson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Trey Robinson was another key player, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Bellarmine's win bumped their record up to 2-5. As for N. Kentucky, their loss dropped their record down to 1-5.