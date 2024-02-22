Who's Playing
Clev. State Vikings @ N. Kentucky Norse
Current Records: Clev. State 16-11, N. Kentucky 14-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Clev. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Truist Arena. N. Kentucky took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Clev. State, who comes in off a win.
On Saturday, the Vikings beat the Penguins 81-73.
Meanwhile, N. Kentucky unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to the Panthers.
The Vikings' win bumped their record up to 16-11. As for the Norse, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-13.
Clev. State skirted past the Norse 88-85 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clev. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
N. Kentucky and Clev. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 07, 2024 - Clev. State 88 vs. N. Kentucky 85
- Mar 07, 2023 - N. Kentucky 63 vs. Clev. State 61
- Feb 19, 2023 - Clev. State 64 vs. N. Kentucky 63
- Jan 19, 2023 - N. Kentucky 57 vs. Clev. State 56
- Jan 30, 2022 - N. Kentucky 78 vs. Clev. State 72
- Dec 02, 2021 - Clev. State 72 vs. N. Kentucky 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Clev. State 74 vs. N. Kentucky 71
- Jan 08, 2021 - Clev. State 58 vs. N. Kentucky 44
- Feb 20, 2020 - N. Kentucky 73 vs. Clev. State 59
- Jan 18, 2020 - N. Kentucky 75 vs. Clev. State 49