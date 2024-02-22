Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Clev. State 16-11, N. Kentucky 14-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Clev. State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Truist Arena. N. Kentucky took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Clev. State, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Vikings beat the Penguins 81-73.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to the Panthers.

The Vikings' win bumped their record up to 16-11. As for the Norse, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-13.

Clev. State skirted past the Norse 88-85 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clev. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Kentucky and Clev. State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.