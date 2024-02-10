Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Detroit 0-25, N. Kentucky 12-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the N. Kentucky Norse and the Detroit Titans are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Truist Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

N. Kentucky scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They walked away with a 99-89 victory over the Golden Grizzlies. The victory was some much needed relief for N. Kentucky as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 25th matchup. They fell 92-85 to the Raiders on Thursday. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Detroit struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-5) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The victory got the Norse back to even at 12-12. As for the Titans, they dropped their record down to 0-25 with that loss, which was their 17th straight on the road dating back to last season.

While only N. Kentucky took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, N. Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be Detroit's 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-8 against the spread).

N. Kentucky beat the Titans 81-76 in their previous matchup back in January. Will N. Kentucky repeat their success, or do the Titans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a big 13.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.