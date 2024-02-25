Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: IUPUI 6-22, N. Kentucky 15-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the IUPUI Jaguars and the N. Kentucky Norse are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Truist Arena. IUPUI has now lost eight straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 17.

IUPUI was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 107-59 bruising that the Golden Grizzlies dished out on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for IUPUI in their matchups with the Golden Grizzlies: they've now lost six in a row.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky's game on Thursday was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Vikings and snuck past 75-73. Having forecasted a close victory for N. Kentucky, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Jaguars have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 13 of their last 14 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-22 record this season. As for the Norse, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-13.

IUPUI ended up a good deal behind the Norse in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, losing 71-55. Can IUPUI avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.