Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Norfolk State 6-5, N. Kentucky 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans are taking a road trip to face off against the N. Kentucky Norse at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Truist Arena. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.1 points per game this season.

Norfolk State is headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest defeat since January 2nd on Wednesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 94-69 walloping at the hands of Baylor. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Spartans in their matchups with the Bears: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask N. Kentucky). They blew past Cumberland (KY) 98-79 on Wednesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Norse.

N. Kentucky smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Norfolk State's defeat dropped their record down to 6-5. As for N. Kentucky, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Norfolk State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've only made 30.4% of their threes this season. Given Norfolk State's sizable advantage in that area, N. Kentucky will need to find a way to close that gap.

Norfolk State is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a 3-point favorite against Norfolk State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won both of the games they've played against Norfolk State in the last 9 years.