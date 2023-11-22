Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 2-2, N. Kentucky 1-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $8.79

What to Know

The N. Kentucky Norse will be playing at home against the TX A&M-CC Islanders at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Truist Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact N. Kentucky found out the hard way on Sunday. Their bruising 90-66 defeat to the Bearcats might stick with them for a while.

Despite their loss, N. Kentucky saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sam Vinson, who scored 15 points, was perhaps the best of all. Marques Warrick was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Islanders couldn't handle the Red Raiders on Thursday and fell 73-64.

TX A&M-CC's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dian Wright-Forde, who scored 16 points.

The Norse's loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-3. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Islanders, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

Not only did TX A&M-CC and N. Kentucky lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, N. Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like TX A&M-CC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 45.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a solid 6-point favorite against TX A&M-CC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.