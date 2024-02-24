Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: La. Tech 19-8, N. Mex. State 11-16

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the La. Tech Bulldogs and the N. Mex. State Aggies are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Pan American Center. N. Mex. State is crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while La. Tech will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

UTEP typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday La. Tech proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Miners by a score of 65-59.

La. Tech's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tahlik Chavez, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Crawford, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% worse than the opposition, a fact N. Mex. State found out the hard way on Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 79-58 punch to the gut against the Bearkats. N. Mex. State has not had much luck with the Bearkats recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their loss, N. Mex. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kaosi Ezeagu, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Christian Cook was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-8 record this season. As for the Aggies, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-16.

Looking ahead to Saturday, La. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

Everything went La. Tech's way against the Aggies when the teams last played back in January as the Bulldogs made off with a 73-53 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for La. Tech since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 8.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

La. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.