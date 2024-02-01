Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: Liberty 13-8, N. Mex. State 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Mex. State will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Liberty Flames will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Pan American Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Aggies were the victim of a bruising 73-53 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs. N. Mex. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Liberty last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 73-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gamecocks. Liberty found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 20.7% worse than the opposition.

The Aggies dropped their record down to 9-12 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight on the road. As for the Flames, their loss dropped their record down to 13-8.

Odds

Liberty is a 5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

