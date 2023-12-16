Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: New Mexico 9-1, N. Mex. State 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Mex. State will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the New Mexico Lobos at 9:00 p.m. ET at Pan American Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, the Aggies earned a 76-71 win over the Eagles. The win was just what N. Mex. State needed coming off of a 106-62 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, New Mexico entered their tilt with Santa Clara with seven consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with eight. The Lobos strolled past the Broncos with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 93-76.

The Aggies' win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.5 points per game. As for the Lobos, their victory bumped their record up to 9-1.

N. Mex. State was pulverized by New Mexico 106-62 when the teams last played last Saturday. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point N. Mex. State was down 55-32.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 14.5-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Mex. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.

Dec 02, 2023 - New Mexico 106 vs. N. Mex. State 62

Dec 06, 2021 - N. Mex. State 78 vs. New Mexico 76

Nov 30, 2021 - New Mexico 101 vs. N. Mex. State 94

Dec 14, 2019 - New Mexico 69 vs. N. Mex. State 62

Nov 21, 2019 - New Mexico 78 vs. N. Mex. State 77

Dec 04, 2018 - N. Mex. State 100 vs. New Mexico 65

Nov 17, 2018 - N. Mex. State 98 vs. New Mexico 94

Dec 09, 2017 - N. Mex. State 65 vs. New Mexico 62

Nov 17, 2017 - N. Mex. State 75 vs. New Mexico 56

Dec 10, 2016 - N. Mex. State 84 vs. New Mexico 71

Injury Report for N. Mex. State

Davion Bradford: gameTimeDecision (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for New Mexico