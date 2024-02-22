Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: Sam Houston 15-11, N. Mex. State 11-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.65

What to Know

Sam Houston has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Mex. State Aggies will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pan American Center. Sam Houston has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Bearkats were able to grind out a solid win over the Flames, taking the game 83-73.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 72-58 to the Hilltoppers. The match was a 33-33 toss-up at halftime, but N. Mex. State couldn't quite close it out.

The Bearkats' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-11. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.7 points per game. As for the Aggies, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-15.

Looking forward, Sam Houston is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played N. Mex. State.

Sam Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the Aggies in their previous matchup back in January, winning 79-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sam Houston since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sam Houston is a slight 1-point favorite against N. Mex. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sam Houston has won all of the games they've played against N. Mex. State in the last 2 years.