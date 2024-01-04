Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: UTEP 8-6, N. Mex. State 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

UTEP has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UTEP Miners and the N. Mex. State Aggies will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pan American Center. Coming off a loss in a game UTEP was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16% worse than the opposition, a fact UTEP found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 73-61 to the Redhawks.

UTEP struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Lancers by a score of 66-61.

The Miners' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6. As for the Aggies, their victory bumped their record up to 6-9.

While only N. Mex. State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, N. Mex. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

UTEP suffered a grim 95-70 defeat to N. Mex. State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can UTEP avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Mex. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

N. Mex. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UTEP.