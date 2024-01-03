Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Boston U. 5-8, Navy 4-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Boston U. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Boston U. Terriers and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alumni Hall. Navy is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Boston U. in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, the Terriers were able to grind out a solid win over the Warriors, taking the game 74-63.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen earned a 77-65 victory over the Tribe on Saturday.

The Terriers' win bumped their record up to 5-8. As for the Midshipmen, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Navy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Navy is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Boston U.

Odds

Navy is a 3-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..