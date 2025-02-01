Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Bucknell 9-13, Navy 8-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Bucknell Bison and the Navy Midshipmen are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. The Bison are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, Bucknell was able to grind out a solid victory over Loyola Maryland, taking the game 79-67.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Bucknell to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brandon McCreesh, who had 11 points. McCreesh continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Achile Spadone was another key player, posting 14 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Navy entered their tilt with Lehigh on Wednesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Everything went their way against the Mountain Hawks as they made off with a 79-54 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Midshipmen have posted since November 25, 2024.

Navy's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jordan Pennick led the charge by shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Pennick also posted a 62.5% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Aidan Kehoe, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Bucknell's win bumped their record up to 9-13. As for Navy, their victory bumped their record up to 8-14.

Bucknell didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Navy when the teams last played two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 73-69 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bucknell since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.