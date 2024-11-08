Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Harvard 1-0, Navy 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.22

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Navy Midshipmen at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. The Crimson will be strutting in after a victory while the Midshipmen will be stumbling in from a loss.

Harvard is headed out to face Navy after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Harvard came out on top against Marist by a score of 79-66 on Monday. The win was some much needed relief for the Crimson as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Navy kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They fell 70-63 to Saint Joseph's. The Midshipmen were up 14-2 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Austin Benigni, who had 23 points along with three steals. What's more, he also posted a 52.9% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Aidan Kehoe was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Even though they lost, Navy smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Saint Joseph's only pulled down five.

Harvard is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 9-16 record against the spread.

Odds

Navy is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138 points.

