Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Holy Cross 9-19, Navy 9-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Holy Cross has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Alumni Hall. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Wednesday, the Crusaders beat the Bison 73-59.

Meanwhile, Navy came into Wednesday's matchup having lost eight straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Greyhounds by a score of 69-62 on Wednesday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 131 point over/under.

The Crusaders' victory bumped their record up to 9-19. As for the Midshipmen, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-17.

Holy Cross is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Navy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Navy is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Navy and Holy Cross both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.