Who's Playing
Holy Cross Crusaders @ Navy Midshipmen
Current Records: Holy Cross 9-19, Navy 9-17
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
What to Know
Holy Cross has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Alumni Hall. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.
Last Wednesday, the Crusaders beat the Bison 73-59.
Meanwhile, Navy came into Wednesday's matchup having lost eight straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Greyhounds by a score of 69-62 on Wednesday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 131 point over/under.
The Crusaders' victory bumped their record up to 9-19. As for the Midshipmen, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-17.
Holy Cross is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).
Not only did both teams in this Sunday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Navy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.
Odds
Navy is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 135 points.
Series History
Navy and Holy Cross both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 10, 2024 - Navy 80 vs. Holy Cross 70
- Feb 04, 2023 - Navy 86 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 02, 2023 - Holy Cross 74 vs. Navy 63
- Feb 19, 2022 - Holy Cross 55 vs. Navy 50
- Jan 01, 2022 - Navy 70 vs. Holy Cross 56
- Jan 29, 2020 - Navy 81 vs. Holy Cross 66
- Jan 05, 2020 - Holy Cross 63 vs. Navy 61
- Jan 26, 2019 - Holy Cross 69 vs. Navy 64
- Jan 06, 2019 - Navy 50 vs. Holy Cross 48
- Mar 01, 2018 - Holy Cross 81 vs. Navy 65