Lafayette Leopards @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Lafayette 6-8, Navy 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Lafayette Leopards and the Navy Midshipmen are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Alumni Hall. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Lafayette is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 128.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 60-46 win over Boston U. on Thursday. The victory was some much needed relief for the Leopards as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Lafayette's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Alex Chaikin, who posted 14 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Navy, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They put the hurt on American with a sharp 81-58 victory on Thursday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Midshipmen have posted since November 25, 2024.

Donovan Draper and Aidan Kehoe were among the main playmakers for Navy as the former dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Draper a new career-high in assists (eight). Austin Benigni was another key player, scoring 16 points.

Navy was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as American only posted 13.

Lafayette's victory bumped their record up to 6-8. As for Navy, the win snapped their losing streak at six games and leaves them with a 4-10 record.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Navy is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Lafayette came up short against Navy in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 62-58. Can Lafayette avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Navy is a slight 2-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.