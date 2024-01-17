Who's Playing
Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Navy Midshipmen
Current Records: Lehigh 4-11, Navy 6-9
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
After two games on the road, Navy is heading back home. The Navy Midshipmen and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alumni Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Navy found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 78-62 fall against the Leopards.
Meanwhile, Lehigh fought the good fight in their overtime match against Holy Cross on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Crusaders by a score of 69-66. Lehigh didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Midshipmen's defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for the Mountain Hawks, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season.
Looking forward, Navy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when expected to win.
Navy was able to grind out a solid win over Lehigh in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 75-64. Will Navy repeat their success, or does Lehigh have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Navy is a slight 2-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 143 points.
Series History
Navy and Lehigh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 15, 2023 - Navy 75 vs. Lehigh 64
- Jan 08, 2023 - Lehigh 78 vs. Navy 73
- Feb 02, 2022 - Lehigh 63 vs. Navy 62
- Jan 19, 2022 - Lehigh 69 vs. Navy 61
- Jan 10, 2021 - Navy 73 vs. Lehigh 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. Lehigh 61
- Jan 15, 2020 - Navy 88 vs. Lehigh 83
- Jan 02, 2020 - Navy 64 vs. Lehigh 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Lehigh 83 vs. Navy 57
- Jan 23, 2019 - Lehigh 85 vs. Navy 74