Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Lehigh 4-11, Navy 6-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, Navy is heading back home. The Navy Midshipmen and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alumni Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Navy found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 78-62 fall against the Leopards.

Meanwhile, Lehigh fought the good fight in their overtime match against Holy Cross on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Crusaders by a score of 69-66. Lehigh didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Midshipmen's defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for the Mountain Hawks, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season.

Looking forward, Navy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when expected to win.

Navy was able to grind out a solid win over Lehigh in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 75-64. Will Navy repeat their success, or does Lehigh have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Navy is a slight 2-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Navy and Lehigh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.