Who's Playing
Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Navy Midshipmen
Current Records: Loyola Maryland 3-16, Navy 8-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Alumni Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
On Wednesday, the Midshipmen came up short against the Bison and fell 71-63.
Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 70-44 defeat at the hands of the Leopards. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Loyola Maryland has scored all season.
The Midshipmen's defeat dropped their record down to 8-10. As for the Greyhounds, they bumped their record down to 3-16 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.
Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Navy haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Loyola Maryland, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Navy's sizeable advantage in that area, Loyola Maryland will need to find a way to close that gap.
Navy beat Loyola Maryland 65-53 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Navy have another victory up their sleeve, or will Loyola Maryland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Navy 65 vs. Loyola Maryland 53
- Jan 14, 2023 - Loyola Maryland 69 vs. Navy 67
- Feb 23, 2022 - Navy 52 vs. Loyola Maryland 50
- Feb 05, 2022 - Navy 56 vs. Loyola Maryland 55
- Mar 06, 2021 - Loyola Maryland 76 vs. Navy 68
- Feb 28, 2021 - Navy 66 vs. Loyola Maryland 58
- Feb 27, 2021 - Navy 73 vs. Loyola Maryland 67
- Jan 30, 2021 - Navy 70 vs. Loyola Maryland 52
- Feb 26, 2020 - Navy 62 vs. Loyola Maryland 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Loyola Maryland 79 vs. Navy 73