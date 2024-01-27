Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 3-16, Navy 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Alumni Hall. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Wednesday, the Midshipmen came up short against the Bison and fell 71-63.

Meanwhile, Loyola Maryland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 70-44 defeat at the hands of the Leopards. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Loyola Maryland has scored all season.

The Midshipmen's defeat dropped their record down to 8-10. As for the Greyhounds, they bumped their record down to 3-16 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Navy haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Loyola Maryland, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given Navy's sizeable advantage in that area, Loyola Maryland will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Navy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Navy is a big 7.5-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.