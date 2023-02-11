Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Navy

Current Records: Army West Point 14-12; Navy 14-11

What to Know

A Patriot battle is on tap between the Navy Midshipmen and the Army West Point Black Knights at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Hall. Navy is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

The Midshipmen didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Bucknell Bison on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 71-65 victory.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Army beat the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds 76-70 on Wednesday.

Their wins bumped Navy to 14-11 and Army to 14-12. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Army West Point have won eight out of their last 15 games against Navy.