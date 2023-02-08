Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Navy

Current Records: Bucknell 10-15; Navy 13-11

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison haven't won a game against the Navy Midshipmen since Jan. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Bucknell and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Hall.

The Bison didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 73-67 victory.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen didn't have too much trouble with the Holy Cross Crusaders on the road this past Saturday as they won 86-68.

Bucknell is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Bucknell to 10-15 and Navy to 13-11. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.49

Odds

The Midshipmen are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Navy and Bucknell both have eight wins in their last 16 games.