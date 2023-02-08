Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Navy
Current Records: Bucknell 10-15; Navy 13-11
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison haven't won a game against the Navy Midshipmen since Jan. 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Bucknell and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Hall.
The Bison didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 73-67 victory.
Meanwhile, the Midshipmen didn't have too much trouble with the Holy Cross Crusaders on the road this past Saturday as they won 86-68.
Bucknell is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped Bucknell to 10-15 and Navy to 13-11. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- Ticket Cost: $5.49
Odds
The Midshipmen are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Navy and Bucknell both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Navy 63 vs. Bucknell 46
- Jan 26, 2022 - Navy 81 vs. Bucknell 63
- Jan 07, 2022 - Navy 73 vs. Bucknell 55
- Jan 03, 2021 - Navy 63 vs. Bucknell 60
- Jan 02, 2021 - Navy 78 vs. Bucknell 69
- Feb 12, 2020 - Navy 60 vs. Bucknell 59
- Jan 08, 2020 - Navy 60 vs. Bucknell 56
- Feb 27, 2019 - Navy 64 vs. Bucknell 53
- Jan 30, 2019 - Bucknell 69 vs. Navy 57
- Feb 21, 2018 - Bucknell 85 vs. Navy 61
- Jan 24, 2018 - Bucknell 87 vs. Navy 67
- Mar 05, 2017 - Bucknell 70 vs. Navy 65
- Feb 25, 2017 - Bucknell 82 vs. Navy 60
- Dec 30, 2016 - Bucknell 59 vs. Navy 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - Bucknell 77 vs. Navy 73
- Dec 30, 2015 - Bucknell 88 vs. Navy 58