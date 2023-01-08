Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Navy
Current Records: Lehigh 6-8; Navy 8-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Navy Midshipmen and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Alumni Hall. Lehigh will be strutting in after a victory while Navy will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Midshipmen received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 87-73 to the Colgate Raiders.
Meanwhile, Lehigh beat the Bucknell Bison 72-64 this past Thursday.
Navy is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Navy and the Mountain Hawks were neck-and-neck, but Navy came up empty-handed after a 63-62 loss. Maybe the Midshipmen will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.49
Odds
The Midshipmen are a big 9-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Navy have won eight out of their last 15 games against Lehigh.
- Feb 02, 2022 - Lehigh 63 vs. Navy 62
- Jan 19, 2022 - Lehigh 69 vs. Navy 61
- Jan 10, 2021 - Navy 73 vs. Lehigh 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. Lehigh 61
- Jan 15, 2020 - Navy 88 vs. Lehigh 83
- Jan 02, 2020 - Navy 64 vs. Lehigh 58
- Feb 09, 2019 - Lehigh 83 vs. Navy 57
- Jan 23, 2019 - Lehigh 85 vs. Navy 74
- Jan 27, 2018 - Navy 77 vs. Lehigh 75
- Jan 02, 2018 - Navy 78 vs. Lehigh 66
- Feb 15, 2017 - Lehigh 74 vs. Navy 55
- Jan 18, 2017 - Navy 75 vs. Lehigh 72
- Mar 03, 2016 - Lehigh 65 vs. Navy 63
- Feb 17, 2016 - Lehigh 77 vs. Navy 74
- Jan 20, 2016 - Navy 69 vs. Lehigh 64