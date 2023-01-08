Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Navy

Current Records: Lehigh 6-8; Navy 8-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Navy Midshipmen and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Alumni Hall. Lehigh will be strutting in after a victory while Navy will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Midshipmen received a tough blow this past Thursday as they fell 87-73 to the Colgate Raiders.

Meanwhile, Lehigh beat the Bucknell Bison 72-64 this past Thursday.

Navy is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, Navy and the Mountain Hawks were neck-and-neck, but Navy came up empty-handed after a 63-62 loss. Maybe the Midshipmen will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.49

Odds

The Midshipmen are a big 9-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Navy have won eight out of their last 15 games against Lehigh.