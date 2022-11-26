Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Navy

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 3-3; Navy 4-1

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at 11 a.m. ET Nov. 26 at Alumni Hall. Navy is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Midshipmen and the Youngstown State Penguins on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Navy wrapped it up with an 80-67 win at home.

As for Mount St. Mary's, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Pacific Tigers on Tuesday. Mount St. Mary's narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Pacific 69-65. The top scorer for the Mountaineers was guard Jalen Benjamin (19 points).

Navy won their first match against Mount St. Mary's 73-67 last season, but Mount St. Mary's managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Series History

Navy won two games and tied one game in their last three contests with Mount St. Mary's.