Who's Playing

Princeton @ Navy

Current Records: Princeton 0-1; Navy 1-0

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers will take on the Navy Midshipmen at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Hall. Navy will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Princeton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 83-77 to the Hofstra Pride.

Meanwhile, Navy didn't have too much trouble with the William & Mary Tribe on the road on Monday as they won 74-59.

Princeton is now 0-1 while Navy sits at a mirror-image 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers are sixth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average. The Midshipmen are stumbling into the game with the 45th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 13.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.