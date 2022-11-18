Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ Navy

Current Records: UC San Diego 1-2; Navy 2-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the UC San Diego Tritons will be on the road. They will square off against the Navy Midshipmen at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Alumni Hall. UC San Diego might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Things were close when the Tritons and the California Golden Bears clashed on Tuesday, but UC San Diego ultimately edged out the opposition 64-62.

Meanwhile, Navy came up short against the Coppin State Eagles on Monday, falling 75-68. The losing side was boosted by Tyler Nelson, who had 21 points in addition to nine rebounds.

UC San Diego's victory lifted them to 1-2 while Navy's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if UC San Diego can repeat their recent success or if Navy bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Midshipmen are a solid 6-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.