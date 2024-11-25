Who's Playing

Carolina University Bruins @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Carolina University 0-1, NC Central 1-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After five games on the road, NC Central is heading back home. They will welcome the Carolina University Bruins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at McDougald-McLendon Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Friday, NC Central couldn't handle Georgia State and fell 93-79.

Meanwhile, Carolina University had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: Carolina University lost to Liberty last Tuesday, and Carolina University lost bad. The score wound up at 81-45. The Bruins just can't catch a break and have now endured four losses in a row dating back to last season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Carolina University struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Liberty pulled down 12.

NC Central's defeat was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-6. As for Carolina University, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.