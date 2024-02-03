Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: Coppin State 2-17, NC Central 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, NC Central is heading back home. The NC Central Eagles and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Arena. NC Central might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Monday.

On Monday, the Eagles had just enough and edged the Hornets out 69-66. Having forecasted a close victory for NC Central, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They lost to the Bison at home by a decisive 81-66 margin. Coppin State has not had much luck with Howard recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Eagles have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-17 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: NC Central hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.2 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 56.9 points per game. The only thing between NC Central and another offensive beatdown is Coppin State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything came up roses for NC Central against Coppin State when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 85-52 win. Will NC Central repeat their success, or does Coppin State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.